If you’re driving a car which stands out, it’s best to drive in a manner that doesn’t draw extra attention – though no one seems to have told these Aston Martin engineers.

In a post on social media, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office in Utah – approximately four hours south of Salt Lake City – said the prototype Valhalla was “burning up the road” through its jurisdiction.

After being “called in for reckless driving”, the plug-in hybrid hypercar was pulled over by an Emery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper.

The driver of the Valhalla was subsequently given a lesson in “proper driving etiquette” by the Deputy, and subsequently sent on their way.

Just 999 examples of the Aston Martin Valhalla are due to be produced globally, each powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, paired with three electric motors to produce a total of 793kW and 1100Nm.

With a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 350km/h, it’s not hard to see how the Valhalla’s driver could’ve been deemed to have driven recklessly on the open interstates of Utah.

It’s not known whether the driving indiscretion will lead to further delays for the Valhalla, which was first meant to launch in 2022 and has been delayed multiple times, having most recently been scheduled to arrive in customer’s hands by the end of 2025.