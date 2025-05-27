Ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, the Spaniard – who not only races for Aston Martin but was the Valhalla’s principal development driver – gave the supercar its first laps in public around the principality.

Finished in a Podium Green with a Lime Green livery inspired by the AMR25 F1 car, Alonso hustled the circa-1700kg mid-engined model between the barriers, driving at pace but never in a position to challenge the qualifying record.

Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine and three electric motors, the Valhalla produces 793kW and 1100Nm, with the former number leading to a specific output of 152kW per litre – the highest of any Aston Martin road car.

The engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which features an integrated electric motor, with the remaining two drive units powering the front axle.

With a claimed 0-100km/h time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 350km/h, the Valhalla may be more comfortable on expansive, open circuits, rather than the twisty layout of Monaco.

That can be perhaps evidenced in a video Aston Martin uploaded to YouTube, which ‘showed’ the Valhalla lapping the track, albeit with minimal onboard footage of it driving at speed.