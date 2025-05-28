Alfa Romeo originally made 500 examples of the 8C Competizione between 2007 and 2009, with its sleek design harking back to the brand’s sports cars of the 1950s.

Lauded for its looks, it was one of the best-looking cars of the 2000s, however one customer approached Zagato wanting more.

What resulted is the 8C DoppiaCoda Zagato, the Italian firm’s most recent take on the sports coupe, mating two designs onto the one car.

While the front end has been modestly reworked, the biggest changes have been made to the roofline, which now incorporates a double-bubble design and leads to a bespoke rear section.

DoppiaCoda translates directly to ‘double tail’, and the two designs Zagato leaned on were that of the Kamm-tail and rounded tail, mating a smooth rear end with an integrated spoiler, spanning the width of the car.

“We may have just started a new chapter in Zagato design, focused on researching tail sections and exploring new aerodynamic and stylistic solutions to spark innovation – just like coachbuilders always used to do,” said the company’s president, Andrea Michele Zagato.

Zagato hasn’t disclosed how much the DoppiaCoda modifications cost the 8C’s owner, who had to supply the car used in the conversion.

The 4.7-litre V8 Ferrari and Maserati-sourced V8 engine under the bonnet is understood to be unchanged.

It’s the second time in recent years that Zagato has been called upon to make a one-off Alfa for a customer, last doing so in 2022 where it made the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB, a shortened two-door version of the sports sedan.