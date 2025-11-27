Subaru has given the Outback its biggest change in history, with the lifted wagon now looking more like an SUV than ever before.

Unveiled earlier this year, Subaru Australia has now confirmed local pricing and specifications for the new seventh-generation Outback, with orders now open.

As with the outgoing model, there will be five variants of the Outback on sale in Australia, three with the base 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, and two with a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder.

Prices now open at $48,990 before on-road costs for the base Outback AWD, an increase of $5200 over the outgoing entry-level model. Stepping up to the Premium means a price tag of $53,490 plus on-roads (up $4800 over the Sport), while the Touring is now $56,990 (up $4500).

All of the above Outbacks score the 2.5-litre boxer engine, producing 137kW and 254Nm (down 1kW but up 9Nm), which continues to be mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) – with an eight-speed ‘manual mode’ – and all-wheel drive system.

Subaru has ditched the ‘XT’ nameplate for the turbocharged Outback, which has now become the Outback Wilderness, featuring a vastly different, bold design compared to the standard model.

Starting from $59,690 before on-road costs for the base Outback Wilderness ($6000 more than the Sport XT), the flagship Outback Wilderness Apex is $62,690 (a $5200 jump over the Touring XT).

The 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been bumped up to develop 194kW and 382Nm, a healthy increase over the outgoing Outback XT’s 183kW and 350Nm outputs.

A new generation has seen the Subaru Outback grow, now measuring 4880mm long, 1880mm wide, and 1715mm tall in standard guise, making it 10mm longer, 5mm wider and 40mm higher than its predecessor. The Wilderness also stands 1735mm tall.

Ground clearance has also increased to 220mm in the base Outback (up 7mm), and to 240mm in the Wilderness, making it ride even further off the ground than the Forester (220mm).

Both versions of the Outback get Subaru’s ‘X-Mode’ off-road driving system, though the Wilderness also features adaptive dampers, the first for the nameplate in Australia.

All new Outbacks are fitted with 18-inch wheels and Bridgestone Alenza tyres, while a tyre pressure monitoring system is also standard.

On the outside the Outback now features a strikingly different design, having followed a number of rivals by going with a boxy redesign.

Inside the cabin has also been enhanced, and now features standard equipment such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Depending on the trim, interior upholstery ranges from black synthetic leather (with or without water repellent), and black or brown Nappa accented leather.

The boot can also now hold up to 530 litres with the rear seats up (an increase of eight litres), or 1810 litres and 1844 litres in the Touring and non-Touring grades when folded, respectively.

Orders for the 2026 Subaru Outback and Subaru Outback Wilderness are open now.