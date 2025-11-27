The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has been on the receiving end of criticism throughout its history, though recent safety ratings awarded by the organisation have called its methods into question.

While having a five-star safety rating is often a requirement for fleets and can be used to market new cars to the general public, it is not necessary for cars to be tested by ANCAP to be sold in Australia.

From using the data from separate vehicles to produce similar ratings, to cars missing out on top scores if they don’t have electronic nannies which bing and bong at drivers for minor indiscretions, ANCAP’s testing protocols have left some questioning its ability to deliver consumers with clear information on what cars are and aren’t safe.

Those criticisms of ANCAP have been now addressed, with the organisation announcing a major overhaul of its ratings criteria for 2026 to 2028, with a clearer focus on four key aspects of new-car safety.

Under the new criteria, vehicles will be assessed across four ‘Stages of Safety’, with evaluation categories including: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post-Crash.

An extension of the existing system which determines how a car performs before, during and after a crash, the new four-pronged testing approach was developed in collaboration with European counterpart Euro NCAP, to provide a better testing system for modern vehicles.

Each of the four stages will be scored out of 100 points and presented to consumers as a percentage, though the overall star rating will remain, and the four criteria will have their own thresholds which determine the end score.

Arguably the most notable change is to the assessment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are currently examined on how well they perform at preventing a crash, but not how usable they are.

Based on customer feedback, ANCAP will award points to vehicles which have systems that have smooth and intuitive operation, in addition to their actual performance.

Cars will also lose points if their electrically operated exterior door handles don’t remain operable after a crash, preventing first responders to help extract occupants.

ANCAP is also placing a higher level of importance on ‘eCall’ systems which automatically contact emergency services after a crash is detected.

Among the other significant changes includes a loss of 50 per cent of points if a seat or seat rail fails in a crash – a response to the MG 3 receiving a four-star rating despite the driver’s seat sliding forward by 111.5mm after a failure – and even receiving points if cars alert passengers if they’re seated in a way which could cause more damage from an airbag.

“You’ve spoken and we have listened,” ANCAP chief executive Carla Hoorweg said in a media release.

“The Stages of Safety approach will allow ANCAP to incorporate useful feedback, enhance existing tests and incorporate new areas of focus.

“This new approach also provides a structure that can adapt to the technological developments that will shape the automated driving future.

“Our role is to continually push for improvements in all areas of vehicle safety, and our 2026 protocols reflect that.

“The outcome will be better protection of vehicle occupants and those around them, through the active prevention of crashes, superior protection in the event of a crash, and improved post-crash management.”

Earlier this month, ANCAP tested the ADAS safety systems on a number of large pickups/utes for the first time, though did not crash test them.