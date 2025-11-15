The reveal of the 2026 Toyota HiLux this week has been met with mixed responses, not only to the ute’s new design but also its carry-over underpinnings.

Unlike the current Ford Ranger which launched in late 2021 on a heavily revised platform, the Toyota HiLux has gone for a ‘devil you know’ approach, with many of the core strengths – and weaknesses – of the existing ute continuing on.

As the Ranger and HiLux are locked in a sales battle this year to become Australia’s best-selling vehicle, we thought we’d take a look at how the two utes compare on paper ahead of their 2026 showroom showdown.

Introduction

For this comparison, we’ve picked two similarly equipped variants of the utes which have both traditionally been popular with Australian buyers: the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and the Toyota HiLux Rogue.

It’s worth noting that we’ll be using the Ranger V6 turbo-diesel, as last week Ford announced the bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel once available in the Wildtrak won’t return for 2026.

Though it’s likely the single-turbo will become available in the Wildtrak, we don’t yet know whether its new fuel injection system and timing chain will lead to higher outputs.

Engine power and torque

The Ford Ranger is the class leader in Australia thanks largely to its 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine, which produces 184kW and 600Nm. It’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a full-time 4×4 system.

The Toyota HiLux now gets the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine standard across the range, with the Rogue scoring a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, marketed as ‘V-Active.

Capable of developing 150kW and 500Nm, the HiLux is down on the Ranger’s outputs, while it also makes do with an older six-speed automatic transmission, and a part-time 4×4 system.

Winner: Ford Ranger

Dimensions, carrying capacity

Measuring 5370mm long, 2208mm wide and 1886mm tall, the Ford Ranger is one of the larger utes in the class, while it also features a 3270mm wheelbase.

Toyota is yet to announce external measurements for the new HiLux, though it’s not expected to stray too far from the 5320mm length, 1855mm width, 1865mm height, and 3085mm wheelbase of the outgoing HiLux SR5.

It’s worth noting the carry-over tub from the old HiLux to new means it still can’t fit an Australian standard pallet between the wheel wells, something the Ranger is able to do.

Both utes are capable of towing up to 3500kg braked. The Ranger Wildtrak V6 has a payload capacity of 950kg at its kerb weight, while the HiLux’s payload has been closer to 760kg-770kg in Rogue guise, though this too is yet to be confirmed by Toyota.

Winner: Ford Ranger

Equipment

With ute buyers wanting more and more tech in their vehicles to match or exceed passenger cars, Ford and Toyota are throwing more kit at the Ranger and HiLux to keep customers interested.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak’s standard equipment list includes, but is not limited to:

18-inch wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes

LED headlights with C-shaped LED daytime running lights

Side mirrors with puddle lamps and zone lighting

Rear tub illumination

Bedliner with 12-volt socket

Wildtrak sports bar

Power tub roller shutter

Cargo management system

Roof rails

Aluminium load box tie down rails

12-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless phone charging

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Embedded modem

Satellite navigation

DAB+ digital radio

Six-speaker sound system

8.0-inch digital instrument cluster

Leather-wrapped gear selector and steering wheel

Rotary drive mode selector

Off-road screen

Electrochromatic mirror

Rain-sensing wipers

Ambient lighting

Leather-accented upholstery

Eight-way power-adjustable front seats with heating

Dual-zone climate control

Rear seat air vents

Electronically locking rear differential (4×4 models only)

400-watt power inverter

2300W interior outlet

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear parking sensors

Integrated trailer brake controller

Lane centring assist

Lane departure warning

Lane-keep assist

Rear cross-traffic alert

Reversing camera

Road edge detection

Surround-view camera

Traffic sign recognition

Tyre pressure monitoring

The HiLux Rogue meanwhile gets:

18-inch wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes

‘High grade’ LED headlights

LED front fog lights

LED tail-lights

LED rear fog light

Integrated tow bar

Sports bar

Marine-grade carpet bedliner with 12-volt power socket

Leather-wrapped gear selector and steering wheel

Dual-zone climate control

Rear air vents

Wireless smartphone charging

12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Eight-speaker sound system

Chilled glove box

Electrochromatic mirror

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

300-watt inverter and power socket

Drive mode select

Locking rear differential

Towing package

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking

Blind-spot monitoring

Lane centring assist

Lane departure warning

Front and rear parking sensors

Pre-collision safety system

Rear cross-traffic alert

Reversing camera

Speed sign recognition

Surround-view camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Winner: Tie, personal preference

Warranty and servicing

In a competitive market where buyers think just as much about future value as current prices, both the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and Toyota HiLux Rogue are backed by five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranties.

The Ford Ranger V6 requires servicing every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first. A customer’s first five trips are estimated to cost $2700, based on Ford’s online service price calculator, equivalent to an average of $540 a year.

Toyota requires the HiLux to be serviced every six months or 10,000km. Service pricing is yet to be published online, however the previous HiLux had its services capped at up to $290 every half a year.

Winner: Ford Ranger (HiLux pricing TBD)

Price

The big thing which will win or dissuade most buyers is the up-front price, and this is where the Ranger Wildtrak V6 and HiLux Rogue V-Active start to be set apart.

Toyota imposed a relatively minor price increase of $460 for the new HiLux Rogue, which now starts from $71,990 plus on-roads.

While the Ford Ranger Wildtrak bi-turbo undercuts this at $69,890 before on-road costs (with stock not expected to last long), the V6 opens at $75,090, making it $5100 dearer than the Toyota.

Winner: Toyota HiLux

Summary

Unfortunately we’re yet to test the new Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger back-to-back on the road, though on paper the Ranger appears to be the winner of the two.

However, both utes appear to be relatively close in what they can offer buyers, a trend which in recent years has seen them compete for the top spot on Australia’s sales charts.

With deliveries of the new HiLux due to start next month and the Ranger holding a narrow lead to finish the year, it’s likely Toyota could take Ford’s crown of having the best-selling vehicle once more.