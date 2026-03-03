GWM is marching forward with its plans to become one of Australia’s best-selling new car brands, announcing a raft of upcoming product launches – including a local exclusive.

The Chinese carmaker is expanding its product offerings across its diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric vehicle (EV) lineup, delivering a broad range of choices for local buyers in a bid to crack Australia’s top five by the end of 2027.

Key to this plan is the introduction of a new 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, making its global debut in both the Cannon Alpha ute and Tank 500 SUVs.

It’s not yet known whether it’ll replace the 2.4-litre turbo-diesel available in both of those models, which currently produces 135kW and 480Nm – around the mid-point of most engines in the segment.

Understood to be paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission like the current engine, GWM is yet to detail how potent the larger mill is, though it is expected to be in the region of similarly sized four-cylinder plants, such as the 2.8-litre Toyota HiLux (150kW/500Nm) and the 3.0-litre Isuzu D-Max (140kW/450Nm).

Of course, with emissions limits getting tighter in Australia, GWM has to offset its turbo-diesel models with more fuel-efficient offerings, which includes the upcoming Tank 300 Hi4-T PHEV.

Launching next month, it features a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 180kW and 380Nm, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system with high- and low-range.

The addition of an electric motor on the front axle brings total outputs up to 300kW and 750Nm, though it’s the plug-in SUV’s frugal fuel economy (1.9L/100km fully-charged in lab tests) and low CO2 output (43g/km) which are most important to GWM’s long-term ambitions.

Likewise, GWM is adding a Hi4-T version of the smaller Cannon ute to its lineup in mid-2026, likely to share similar outputs to the Tank 300 and Cannon Alpha PHEVs.

It’ll join not only its stablemate but also the Ford Ranger PHEV and BYD Shark 6 as the only plug-in hybrid utes on sale in Australia.

In addition to this, GWM is launching “at least two new Ora models” in Australia this year, though the nameplate might not remain EV-only, with the brand hinting it is “potentially introducing PHEV technology to the Ora range”.

Finally, GWM’s luxury-oriented Wey brand is set to launch in Australia throughout the second half of 2026, likely with a people mover.

“The wider electrification of the GWM range, led by our class-leading technologies, is something that we firmly believe will enhance our brand position and sales momentum Down Under”, said John Kett, GWM Australia and New Zealand’s chief operating officer.

“Several years ago, GWM made a deliberate choice to design Hi4 and Hi4-T as class-leading examples of four-wheel electrification, engineered for outstanding performance both on and off-road.

“This relentless focus on innovation and continuous improvement is what we firmly believe will drive the next phase of our growth in Australia.”

As previously reported, GWM has permanent residency at the former Holden proving grounds in Lang Lang, east of Melbourne.