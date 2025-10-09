Chinese automotive giant GWM already has a ‘residency’ at the Lang Lang Proving Grounds, but it could take it a step further and take ownership of the former Holden test facility.

Having hired former Holden engineer Rob Trubiani to oversee a local ride and handling test program, GWM hosted executives and media from China and Australia this week at Lang Lang to showcase the work Trubiani has done, as well as confirm some key new models.

But it was GWM’s Chief Technology Officer, Nicole Wu, who confirmed the brand is interested in buying the Lang Lang Proving Grounds outright. The expansive test facility is currently owned by Vietnamese car maker, VinFast, which originally planned to establish a local test facility there but changed plans and seemingly no longer has any interest in the Australian market.

Vinfast reportedly paid General Motors $30 million in 2020, and Wu made it clear cost is not an obstacle in GWM’s consideration. Instead it’s what role Lang Lang would play, with the car maker needing to invest in a local engineering team to back up Trubiani and make sure they extract maximum value owning the proving grounds.

GWM already has larger proving grounds in China and cold weather testing facilities in Russia, but adding Lang Lang would underline the importance of the Australian market to GWM’s local aspirations.

The brand is already established in the top 10 best-selling brands, but rising further will require overtaking some of the most well-established car companies in Australia including Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Ford, plus the market-leading Toyota.

Holden used the Lang Lang facility to replicate the unique road conditions found in Australia, which is why GWM and other brands now rent the facility.

The Proving Grounds, located near Lang Lang on the way to Phillip Island, was first opened by Holden in 1957. The 2152 acre site was established to create a consistent testing environment for all Holden models, copying similar set-ups General Motors had in the US.

The most well-known element of the Proving Grounds is the high speed bowl, a 4.7km circular track that is four lanes wide and can handle vehicles at up to 180km/h. But inside and outside the bowl are a variety of other facilities designed to put any car through its paces.

These include a 4km sealed ‘Ride and Handling Track’, a 1.7km ‘Noise Road’ that’s designed with a variety of road surfaces you’ll find across Australia and a huge Skid Pad with a 500m lead-in road.