Honda Australia has announced local pricing for the new Prelude coupe, the first iteration of the nameplate to arrive in showrooms in more than a quarter of a century.

Revealed last year, the Honda Prelude’s return has seen it retain its coupe roots but with the underpinnings of the Civic, taking parts of the liftback’s hybrid powertrain while also borrowing pages out of the Civic Type R’s recipe book.

Priced from $65,000 drive-away nationwide, the Honda Prelude is almost $9000 dearer than the Civic e:HEV LX ($55,900) and $100 more than the Accord hybrid flagship, though fears it would be close to the Civic Type R’s eye-watering $85,500 price tag have subsided.

That drive-away price puts it in a similar league to the Volkswagen Golf GTI ($59,890 before on-road costs), while it’s dearer than other 2+2 coupes in the market, such as the Subaru BRZ tS ($52,790 plus on-roads).

“We’re confident that with its attractive price point, protected by our One Price Promise and complemented by our Road Ahead Guarantee which offers a 5-year unlimited km warranty, 5-year premium roadside assist and 5 low price scheduled services at $199, customers will continue to enjoy their Prelude today and well into the future,” said Honda Australia director, Robert Thorp.

Just one specification of the Honda Prelude is available globally, with all examples of the new-generation coupe powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, producing up to 149kW and 315Nm combined from the four-cylinder petrol engine and two-motor hybrid system.

Drive is sent to the front wheels through an ‘e-CVT’ automatic transmission, with no manual option available, though the Prelude debuts Honda’s new ‘S+ Shift system’, simulating gear changes as if it was using a traditional, multi-ratio automatic.

Under the skin the Prelude features a number of components from the Civic Type R, such as wider front and rear tracks, Honda’s unique dual-axis front suspension design (the first time it’ll appear on a non-Type R model), as well as four-piston Brembo front brake calipers.

The coupe rides on 19-inch machine-finished Berlina Black wheels, and features uniquely tuned adaptive dampers, leather-trimmed heated sports seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel and sports pedals. The cabin can be upholstered in Blue and White, or Black upholstery.

A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster sits in front of the driver, while a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in also features – compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – pumping audio through an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Australian buyers can opt for one of five exterior colours, all of which are available at no extra cost: Winter Frost Pearl (available with a black roof), Meteorite Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Rally Red, and Boost Blue Pearl.

The Honda Prelude is currently available to order.