Toyota and Subaru’s sports car collaboration which resulted in the 86 (later the GR86) and the BRZ respectively is expected to come to an end, with reports from Japan claiming the world’s largest carmaker will produce the next GR86 on its own.

According to Japan’s Best Car magazine, the next-generation GR86 will be powered by a 2.0-litre inline-four engine, assisted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Since launching in 2012, the 86 and GR86 have featured Subaru’s flat-four ‘boxer’ engines under the bonnet, first displacing 2.0-litres before stepping up to 2.4-litres for the latest generation.

The publication reports the move to the mild-hybrid 2.0-litre engine would see the GR86 produce 162kW and 216Nm, down on the current model’s 174kW and 250Nm outputs.

While the choice of a six-speed manual transmission will remain, the automatic will reportedly add an extra two ratios, following the GR Corolla and Yaris with an eight-speed unit.

The report also claims the new GR86 will tip the scales at about 1300kg, roughly the same as the car currently in showrooms.

Best Car’s most recent report quashes many of its previous claims, which included the next Toyota GR86 being twinned with the upcoming ‘NE’ Mazda MX-5, reported last year.

It has also previously reported the new GR86 would be powered by the turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine from the GR Corolla and Yaris, though even Toyota appears to be readying a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder to replace that engine.

Other rumours surrounding the third-generation GR86 included the suggestion a turbocharged 1.5-litre or an unassisted 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine would sit under the bonnet.

According to Best Car, the new Toyota GR86 will launch in 2028, giving the current model two to three more years on sale, having entered production in late 2021.