When you think of 1980s and 1990s Formula 1, three things likely come to mind: Ayrton Senna, Marlboro McLarens and screaming engines.

Now, Bonhams Auctions have listed for sale the last V10 Honda engine used by the Brazilian in his second title-winning season, including in the leadup to one of the sport’s most controversial moment.

Honda introduced the 3.5-litre ‘RA100E’ engine to be used by McLaren in the MP4/5B for the 1990 season, as an evolution of the RA109E which took the team to a dominant Contructor’s Championship in 1989.

In the 14 rounds prior to the Japanese Grand Prix, Senna had won six races and was in yet another tight battle for the title with former teammate Alain Prost, now racing for Ferrari.

In Japan, McLaren installed this engine – designated RA100E-V805 – for the race’s warm-up session, after Senna had taken pole the previous day.

It wasn’t in the car for the race, where Senna took his second world title after allegedly deliberately crashing into Prost at the first corner, ensuring the Frenchman couldn’t score any points.

The championship concluded at the Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide that year, where this V10 engine was again fitted to Senna’s car for the race, once more starting from pole position.

Senna led the race for 61 of its 80 laps, before a gear selection problem and a crash led to his retirement.

In all, Honda Racing Corporation claims the engine ran for little more than 300km before it was sent back to Japan and dismantled, though given the brand switched to a new V12 design in 1991, it was largely forgotten and stored in a warehouse.

While it’s not the final V10 engine, or even Honda engine, Senna raced with, it played a small part in his 1990 Championship year.

Honda and Bonham’s Auctions haven’t listed an estimated sale price, though it will be offered on August 15 at Monterey Car Week with no reserve.