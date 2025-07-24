Retro designs are all the rage, from the boxy Ineos Grenadier to Toyota’s classic LandCruiser-inspired Prado 250 Series.

In a bid to cash in on the classic craze, Japanese aftermarket firm Cal’s Motors has revealed the Beas+ L, a Suzuki Jimny-based SUV with looks straight from the 1980s.

The Jimny is no stranger to being the blank canvas upon which look-alike panels from other cars are fitted, such as ‘conversion kits’ to make it look like a scaled-down Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

However, Cal’s Motors has instead looked to America for inspiration, with the Beas+ L appearing to be closer to an old Chevrolet Blazer, thanks to its rectangular chrome grille, chrome front and rear bumpers plus stylish 16-inch Moon wheels with white-lettered Toyo all-terrain tyres.

To aid its stocky look, a suspension lift is optional, further enhancing the Jimny’s off-road ability.

Inside, buyers can opt for tan-coloured leather seat covers, unique floor mats and a 7.0-inch Alpine infotainment touchscreen.

There are no changes to the Jimny’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which continues to send drive to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission.

While the Beas+ L is the firm’s latest offering – based on the Jimny XL, sold in Japan as the Jimny Nomade – there is also a three-door version simply called the Beas+, as well as the entry-level Beas (based on the kei car-sized Jimny, with narrow arches and a three-cylinder engine).

In addition to its Jimny kits, Cal’s Motors also offers retro upgrades for the Suzuki Spacia and Daihatsu Taft.