Great Wall Motor (GWM) is set to become the latest Chinese brand to launch a supercar, with chairman Wei Jianjun teasing the upcoming model on social media.

In a post celebrating GWM’s 35th anniversary (or at least 35 years since he was appointed as director), the executive uploaded an image of a covered, low-slung vehicle, surrounded by the brand’s top executives.

Despite China showing advanced electric vehicle technology compared to most traditional Western brands, GWM’s supercar is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine and plug-in hybrid system, according to Car News China.

GWM first announced and showed off the V8 in twin-turbo form at the 2025 Shanghai motor show, however outputs and other specifications have yet to be revealed.

While we can’t yet directly compare it to European sports cars due to the lack of tech specs, it could rival the 610kW V6 Ferrari 296 or Lamborghini’s 677kW V8 Temerario, both of which are also plug-in hybrids.

Domestically, GWM’s supercar is likely to find its biggest rival in the Yangwang U9 from BYD, an EV with four motors producing up to 960kW and 1680Nm, good enough for a sub-3.0 second 0-100km/h sprint time and a top speed of more than 390km/h.

With the Yangwang U9 priced from 1.68 million Yuan ($356,000) in its home market, Car News China reports the GWM supercar is likely to undercut it, however it’ll still cost more than 1 million Yuan ($212,000).