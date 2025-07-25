In April, GM’s new advanced design studio in the UK revealed its futuristic version of the Corvette, though it had many critics – mainly centred around its non-US design roots.

Now GW has revealed its second of three Corvette concepts, this time dreamt up by its Pasadena, California team of designers, with a SoCal twist.

Unlike the previous concept which featured many sharp, angular edges, the latest design is seemingly toned-down, with a wide front grille, wrap-around windscreen and massive side air channels featuring alongside huge 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels.

Measuring 4669mm long, 2184mm wide and 1051mm tall on a 2767mm wheelbase, it’s 19mm shorter and sits almost 200mm lower than the C8 E-ray, while riding on a wheelbase that’s also 45mm longer.

GM’s designers penned the California Corvette concept under the assumption that it would be powered by a ‘T-shape prismatic’ battery pack, though no powertrain details were announced.

It’s equally futuristic inside, with a driver-centric cabin – not unlike the current C8 Corvette – including a yoke-style steering wheel, an augmented-reality head-up display, and deep bucket seats.

To help drivers embrace the California sun, the Corvette’s roof is actually a detachable canopy, which can be removed, taking with it the windscreen for a true open-top experience.

“Southern California has been at the heart of automotive and design culture for a century, and GM has had a deep design presence here for nearly 40 years,” said Brian Smith, design director, GM Advanced Design Pasadena.

“We wanted to ensure that this concept was developed through that SoCal lens, but with a global and futuristic outlook. Duality of purpose is the basis of this concept’s design strategy.

“The defining design aspect is the single-piece, front-hinged canopy that enables the entire upper shell to be removed, transforming the concept from an agile, slick sports car to a lightweight, open-air track car.”

If you like the look of the California Corvette concept, there’s bad news: Chevrolet won’t put it into production.

“While there is no production intent behind this design study, the Pasadena team embraced this project as a blank slate to reimagine what the Corvette could be.”

We’re currently in the fifth year of the C8 Corvette, and while that’s coming up on the limit for production of its predecessors, it was recently updated with a cabin overhaul.

Chevrolet has also said the new ZR1X, an all-wheel drive hybrid that’s the most powerful GM production car ever made, might not be the ultimate C8 yet.