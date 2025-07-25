Honda’s US division confirmed further details about the upcoming Prelude overnight, with the sports coupe’s nameplate to make a return after almost 25 years out of production later this year.

Based on the platform which underpins the current-gen FL5 Civic – and its related Acura Integra sibling – the Prelude will not only get parts from the entry-level model, but also its coveted Type R flagship.

This includes wider front and rear tracks, Honda’s unique dual-axis front suspension design (the first time it’ll appear on a non-Type R model), as well as the six-piston Brembo front brake calipers from the CTR.

“The suspension and brake systems will be tuned exclusively for the new Prelude to deliver a sporty yet comfortable grand touring driving experience,” Honda US said in a media statement.

However, at least for now, the Prelude will miss out on the Civic Type R’s potent turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Instead, it’ll be powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, as found in the Civic.

In Australia, this engine and its dual-motor electric continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) produces 135kW and 315Nm, a fair bit less than the Type R’s 242kW and 420Nm outputs with a six-speed manual.

To keep close to the Prelude’s sporty roots, the new version will be paired with a ‘Honda S+ Shift system’, simulating gear changes as if it was using a traditional, multi-ratio automatic.

Despite being confirmed for the US, UK and Europe, the Prelude is yet to be locked in for Australia.