A rare 1978 Ford Falcon XC Cobra has turned up in the USA – and it’s up for grabs to the highest bidder.

Listed for sale on the US-based bringatrailer.com, the XC Falcon Coupe is claimed to be #349 of the 400 examples of the iconic blue-on-white striped Aussie muscle cars. The ad says it is one of the 199 ordered with the 302ci V8, which is paired to a three-speed automatic transmission. The car even has its original New South Wales numberplates on it.

The listing also says this particular example was imported into the USA back in 2003 and only bought by its current owner in 2024. The ad says the Falcon is currently in Granite Falls, Washington, a small town just north of Seattle.

Ford built the Cobra as a limited edition special to sell the final 400 examples of the XC Coupe body before the arrival of the XD model. Edsel Ford II, then managing director of Ford Australia, decided to use the blue-on-white stripes made famous by Carroll Shelby in America to celebrate Allan Moffat and Jacky Ickx’s crushing one-two victory at the 1977 Bathurst 1000.

While this example has the 4.9-litre ‘Cleveland’ V8, the first 200 examples to roll off the production line had the bigger, more powerful 5.8-litre V8. Intended to simply be a run-out special, instead Ford created one of the most iconic Falcon models of all-time.

At the time of publication, this American-based Falcon had attracted a top bid of US$83,000, approximately $131,000. You can see the listing here.