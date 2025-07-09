Last year, Ineos showed off a handful of Grenadier concepts, from a shorter wheelbase ute, to a V8-powered SUV and a rally raid racer, though none of them have yet been greenlit for mass production.

However, one concept has, and it was unveiled overnight as what may be the toughest variant of the Grenadier yet.

Officially called the Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X Letech, the latter firm – a German off-road specialist – has fitted the 4×4 with portal axles, which has not only increased its ground clearance to 450mm (up 186mm) but also raised its wading depth to a huge 1.05m (up 250mm).

Letech’s modifications stretch beyond the portal axles, with the Grenadier also getting a high performance braking system, and a new heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension layout.

To ensure it can support occupants who take it to the limited, the Grenadier is fitted with a WARN Zeon 10 4500kg capacity winch, a multi-function rear ladder, jerry cn count, roof rack with planking, LED marker lights, a lightbar with six LED spotlights, a spare wheel carrier, a drawer box and Maxtrack sand ladders.

Other exterior highlights include 18×8.5-inch Hutchinson Industries forged alloy beadlock wheels, which sit under extended wheel-arches. There are also off-road running boards with jacking points, plus ‘Trialmaster X Letech’ door sill scuff plates and A-pillar badges.

The Letech upgrades are available across both the Grenadier Station Wagon and the Quartermaster ute, while buyers continue to have the choice of two powertrains.

Ineos’ Grenadier is powered by two turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder BMW engines, with the petrol variant producing 210kW and 450Nm, while the diesel makes 183kW and 550Nm.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Grenadier also features a centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case.

Prices start from €170,000 (A$305,000) for the Station Wagon, and €171,000 (A$307,000) for the Quartermaster, with both prices excluding VAT.

At the moment, Ineos is only set to launch the Letech-modified Grenadier in Europe – where vehicles roll off its French production line and are sent to the German firm – however it says “plans to offer portal axle converted Grenadiers officially in other key markets globally are subject to future announcements”.