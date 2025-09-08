Ford’s European and UK divisions have added another ‘street truck’ to their lineups with the Ranger MS-RT PHEV, based on the electrified version of the dual-cab ute.

Off the back of the turbo-diesel V6-powered Ranger MS-RT revealed last year, the PHEV version – you guessed it – now adopts the plug-in hybrid powertrain recently added to the mid-sized pickup’s global lineup.

Developed by Ford’s World Rally Championship partner M-Sport, the Ranger MS-RT PHEV is lower, wider and meaner than its off-road oriented counterparts, with a focus on providing tougher looks and better on-road performance.

This includes a 40mm ride height drop, an 80mm wider track and 82mm wider guards to not only accommodate the extra width, but to also house 21-inch wheels, shod in relatively low-profile 275/45R21 tyres.

With a design “inspired by extreme Ranger racing trucks”, the MS-RT additions include revised bumpers, side skirts, a new bonnet, grille and wheels, as well as a cool ducktail spoiler which integrates with reshaped rear guards.

Buyers can choose from multiple exterior paint colours, including the new Turini Purple hue, Fast Blue, Yellow Green and many more MS-RT specific options.

In the cabin the sports seats get ‘eco-leather’ and suede upholstery, teamed with blue contrast stitching and illuminated MS-RT badges, also featuring on the floor mats.

There are no changes to the Ranger PHEV’s powertrain, which consists of a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine, aided by an electric motor between it and the 10-speed automatic transmission, producing up to 207kW and 697Nm combined.

All MS-RT versions of the Ranger are converted into street trucks in the UK, after being produced in South Africa, where the PHEV version is exclusively made.

Ford Australia has previously not confirmed MS-RT products for sale locally, and the expensive double-handling of the Ranger would likely make it an expensive exercise to undertake.