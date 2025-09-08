A year after the first Porsche 911 ‘T-Hybrids’ were revealed, the range-topping 911 Turbo S has scored the technology, giving us the most powerful version of the model ever.

Powered by a twin-turbo 3.6-litre flat-six engine with Porsche’s own hybrid system, the new 911 Turbo S is capable of producing 523kW and 800Nm.

That represents an increase of 45kW over the outgoing model’s non-hybrid twin-turbo 3.8-litre engine. It’s also up a staggering 125kW and 190Nm over the 911 GTS, which has a single turbo but the same basic engine.

Like in the GTS and other 911 T-Hybrids, the new Turbo S features an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, a permanent magnet synchronous motor in its eight-speed dual-clutch (PDK) automatic transmission, and a 1.9kWh battery pack.

With all four wheels driven, the 911 Turbo S can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, push on to 200km/h in 8.4 seconds and top out at 322km/h. Those sprint times are two- and five-tenths of a second faster than its predecessor, respectively, despite the hybrid-equipped model being 85kg heavier.

The hybrid technology’s 400-volt system has led to the Turbo S also adopting electro-hydraulically controlled sway bars, aimed at making it more predictable and easier to drive, as well as more comfortable.

Porsche claims the new 911 Turbo S is also 14 seconds faster than the previous model around the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, a considerable improvement.

This was aided by the fitment of a new aerodynamic package, consisting of a revised front splitter and active rear wing, helping to boost downforce and aid efficiency.

Behind the big wheels – measuring 20-inch at the front, 21-inch at the back – sits a tweaked ceramic braking system, consisting of new pads, 420mm rotors at the front and 410mm discs at the rear (up 20mm).

The 911 Turbo S continues to be wider than its stablemates, but has adopted recent changes to the wider Porsche lineup to further set itself apart, such as the addition of Turbonite exterior and interior trim accents.

On the outside the dark hue can be found on the badging, rear wing and wheel centre-locks, while inside the door panels, steering wheel, dashboard and centre console surrounds, decorative stitching, Sport Chrono stopwatch, instrument cluster, and even seat belts have adopted the colour.

Continuing to be available in coupe and cabriolet guise, the fixed-roof Turbo S is a two-seater but can have its additional rear seats added as a no-cost option, whereas the convertible only comes as a 2+2.

Porsche Australia has confirmed prices will start from $577,300 before on-road costs for the 911 Turbo S coupe, and $598,000 plus on-roads for the cabrio – representing increases of $39,700 compared to the outgoing model.

Local deliveries are due to begin in the second quarter of 2026 (April to June inclusive).