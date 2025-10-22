Despite the financial problems plaguing it, Nissan – and its luxury off-shoot Infiniti – want to remind everyone that they love performance vehicles too.

Ahead of this year’s SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas, Infiniti has teased its entry for the massive modification expo, in the form of a hotted-up QX80.

Effectively a Nissan Patrol with more luxurious looks and features, the example set to be shown off at SEMA not only adopts titanium exhaust tips and a low rear bumper, but also an ‘R-Spec badge’.

In a media release, Infiniti said little about the upcoming model, though teased “the legend lives under the hood”.

Given the font of the ‘R’ on the R-Spec badge, it’s almost certain to be the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 engine from the Nissan GT-R under the bonnet, given the sports car’s VR38DETT engine is closely related to the 3.5-litre VR35DDTT in the new Y63 Infiniti QX80 and Nissan Patrol (or Armada, in the US).

Nissan only recently wrapped up production of the R35 GT-R after an insane 17-year run, with its 3.8-litre V6 engine at its peak capable of making 530kW and 780Nm in the limited-run GT-R50.

By contrast, the new Nissan Patrol Nismo can produce up to 369kW and 700Nm in Middle Eastern markets, representing higher outputs than the early versions of the R35 GT-R.

More information about the Infiniti QX80 R-Spec will be revealed on October 27 (US time), however it’s unlikely to preview a production model.