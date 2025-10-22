BYD today announced it will launch the Atto 1 small hatchback and Atto 2 small SUV in Australia from next month, becoming two of the most affordable EVs on sale locally.

They will join an ever-expanding lineup of cars imported from China, which is nearing ever-closer to beating Japan as the top country of origin for locally sold vehicles, having surpassed Thailand in certain months this year.

The BYD Atto 1 – sold in Europe as the Dolphin Surf, and in China as the Seagull – will undercut the Dolphin, currently priced from $29,990 before on-road costs and the holder of the ‘Australia’s cheapest EV’ title.

While BYD is yet to lock in a price for the Atto 1, it says the hatch “is poised to become Australia’s most affordable EV”, with a figure in the mid-$20,000 range possible.

Australia will get two variants of the Atto 1: the Essential and Premium, aligning it with some of BYD’s existing EVs.

Atto 1 Essentials will be powered by a single electric motor, sending 65kW and 175Nm to the front wheels, with up to 220km of claimed driving range from a 30kWh battery.

Stepping up to the Atto 1 Premium will result in a power increase to 115kW and 220Nm, while its range is also extended to 310km thanks to a larger 43.2kWh battery pack.

Measuring 3990mm long, 1720mm wide, 1590mm tall, and riding on a 2500mm wheelbase, it’s about the size of a Toyota Yaris or Mazda 2, but claims to have more interior space.

Standard equipment across both Atto 1 variants will include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone mirroring (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), synthetic leather seats, a surround-view (360-degree) camera and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

For the BYD Atto 2, it’ll slot between the aforementioned Dolphin and the larger Atto 3, the latter of which is priced from $39,990, suggesting a mid-$30,000 range is possible.

Australia’s cheapest electric SUV is currently the $36,990 Chery E5 Urban, with the Atto 2 expected to undercut it.

Unlike the Atto 1, the BYD Atto 2 shares the same powertrain across both its Dynamic and Premium variants, with a front electric motor producing 130kW and 290Nm, delivering up to 345km of driving range from a 51.3kWh battery, capable of being charged at up to 82kW.

The Atto 2 Dynamic’s confirmed standard equipment includes a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a rear-view camera, a four-speaker sound system, and BYD’s advanced DiPilot driver-assist suite standard.

On top of this, the Premium grade will add a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a surround-view camera, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, an eight-speaker sound system, plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Orders for both the BYD Atto 1 and Atto 2 will open in mid-November, and more details on pricing, equipment and options will be announced prior.