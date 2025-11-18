Nissan is set to take the covers off the new Navara ute this week, with the popular model set for a late-night unveiling in Australia.

Taking place in Adelaide, Nissan will hold an online live stream of the event on YouTube from 9pm AEDT, 8:30pm local time, and 8pm AEST.

It’ll be the second important ute to be revealed in less than a fortnight, following the unveiling of Toyota’s new HiLux last week – a vehicle which received criticism for its polarising looks and largely unchanged underpinnings.

The new Nissan Navara meanwhile will be new to the brand at least, though it is expected to be underpinned by the same platform as the Mitsubishi Triton.

Last week, Nissan Australia announced Premcar – formerly known as Ford Performance Vehicles, and responsible for the current Navara Warrior – has been tasked with improving the new Navara for Australian conditions.

According to Nissan, Premcar’s local testing regime included on- and off-road driving, testing the Navara both empty and fully laden, plus at its maximum towing capacity, believed to be a 3500kg rating if it carries directly over from the Triton.

Teaser images of the Navara have previously shown it’ll adopt a different headlight signature to the Triton, however its bonnet, mirror, wheel-arches and roof rail shapes are all identical to the Mitsubishi ute.

Its side profile and rear end also look largely the same as the Triton, though Nissan’s ute looks set to get its own unique tail lights.

Stay tuned to Torquecafe on Wednesday, November 19 for more details on the new Nissan Navara.