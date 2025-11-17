Subaru has introduced a new variant of the BRZ sports coupe in Japan, but only some very lucky buyers will be able to get their hands on one.

Limited to 300 examples, the Subaru BRZ STI Sport Type RA is inspired by the BRZ which has competed in the production-adjacent Super Taikyu racing series, which also features the likes of the Toyota GR Corolla and Nissan Z.

Developed by the Subaru Technica International division which made its name tuning up the Impreza WRX to go rallying, the Type RA (for Record Attempt) is fitted with ZF front and rear dampers, an STI strut brace, 18-inch BBS wheels and a new front splitter.

At the back, owners can option a dry carbon fibre rear spoiler identical to those found on the Super Taikyu racer, which Subaru claims to enhance high-speed stability. An STI muffler also features.

While it goes without adding onto its existing 174kW and 250Nm outputs, Subaru says the BRZ STI Sport Type RA’s 2.4-litre ‘boxer’ four-cylinder engine has been balanced with new pistons, conrods, and a revised crankshaft, resulting in a weight tolerance which has been reduced by 50 per cent.

In addition to this, it has also scored a lighter flywheel and clutch cover to feature less rotating mass, claimed to make the driving feeling even smoother.

To complement the tighter engine, the Type RA is now fitted with rev-matching downshift technology, as well as flat-shifting for up-changes.

“Through meticulous development based on practical experience in Super Taikyu races and feedback from those races, both technologies deliver a natural feel, as if driven by an experienced driver.

“Subaru’s unconventional approach to development, combined with a broad perspective and free thinking, allowed for the creation of these technologies.”

All 300 examples will only be sold in Japan via a lottery system, with prices starting from ¥4,972,000 (A$49,200) for the version without a wing, and ¥5,478,000 (A$54,250) with the dry carbon aero add-on.

A number of the parts such as the exterior cosmetic upgrades are available in Australia when purchasing a new Subaru BRZ.