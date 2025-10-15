Nissan has confirmed the new Navara is set to make its global debut on November 19, with the ute to finally enter its fourth generation amid wider struggles for the brand.

Expected to be based on the Mitsubishi Triton, the 2026 Nissan Navara is due to arrive in Australian showrooms throughout the first half of next year, four decades after the nameplate first launched locally, and 11 years after the current model went on sale.

A shadowy teaser image of the Navara distributed by Nissan shows it’ll adopt a different headlight signature to the Triton, however its bonnet, mirror, wheel-arches and roof rail shapes are all identical to the Mitsubishi ute.

Screenshots taken by Torquecafe of a promotional video for the Navara also show its side profile and rear end will be largely the same as the Triton, though Nissan’s ute looks set to get its own unique tail lights.

Given the close relations between the new Navara and Triton, it’s expected the ute will be powered by a twin-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which in the Mitsubishi is capable of producing up to 150kW and 470Nm.

That would represent an increase of 10kW and 30Nm on the current Navara’s 2.3-litre turbo-diesel engine. While the Navara is currently available with a seven-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission, the Triton’s two-pedal is a six-speed only.

It will be crucial for the new Navara to retain not only the current model’s but also the Triton’s 3500kg braked towing capacity, given how many of its rivals can pull up to 3.5 tonnes.

“For nearly 40 years, Navara has been writing its story alongside Australia’s own evolution,” Nissan Oceania managing director Andrew Humberstone said in a media release.

“Every generation has learned from the previous one, and every Australian customer has taught us something about what matters most in a ute.”

Year-to-date, the soon to be outgoing Nissan Navara is one of the slowest-selling utes of its size in Australia, outselling only the likes of the Volkswagen Amarok, the LDV T60 and Terron 9, Kia Tasman (recently launch), Ssangyong Musso, and GWM Cannon Alpha.