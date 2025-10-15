The Mazda 6 left production earlier this year and has been replaced in some markets by the EZ-6/6e, based on a Chinese EV.

While this is only available in certain markets, a new teaser has hinted at more sedans being added to its future lineup, though it’s not yet clear what they’ll take shape as.

Mazda has confirmed it’ll have a display at this year’s Japan Mobility Show – formerly known as the Tokyo motor show – and its new Mazda Vision Model will be the centrepiece, making its world premiere.

From the shadowy teaser Mazda released, we can see it has a sloped coupe-like rear end, however there appears to be four doors, with a distinct A-, B- and C-pillar, the latter of which is accentuated by a design element found on most of the brand’s models.

It seems to be much larger than the Iconic SP concept from a few years ago which invoked the spirit of the RX-7, suggesting maybe this is also a performance-orientated model but with more of a family focus. It’s also reminiscent of the Mazda Vision Coupe from 2017 which never made it to production.

Importantly, Mazda says the Vision Model concept will represent “the vision for future Mazda vehicles that symbolises the company’s theme for the exhibition”, which this year is “The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow”.

Last year, Mazda – along with Toyota and Subaru – announced it would continue with the development of internal combustion engines, which includes hybrid powertrains.

The Japanese brand has also recently experimented with range-extender electric vehicles (EREVs), which see a petrol engine act as an onboard generator to charge the vehicle’s battery.

Mazda is also continuing to work on rotary engines, though the unique powertrains are only being used in EREV applications.