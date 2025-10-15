Mainstream brands don’t often decide to stray from the well-trodden path, but it appears Hyundai might do just that after it confirmed a mid-engined powertrain and platform is under development.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by the Hyundai Motor Group, Daehee Kim, a researcher from the carmaker’s engine design team, announced a mid-rear (MR) engine layout is in development, marking a first for the brand.

“We’re currently developing the MR engine. The MR engine is a completely new engine, and its design and configuration is quite different from any other engine,” Kim said.

“It’s a high-speed, high-performance engine, so we’re facing a lot of challenges. However, we are gradually establishing a direction with our seniors (researchers/engineers).

“Our team’s goal is to develop an engine that meets the performance requirements of the market, and mass produce it without problems. This requires a disciplined approach to not overlooking even the smallest details.”

Kim stopped short of providing any details about the engine itself, though it’s expected to be a turbocharged petrol unit, given the aforementioned performance demands.

Hyundai has never produced a mid-engined road car, however it built a series of ‘Racing Midship’ (RM) concepts between 2014 and 2019 which featured mid-engines and rear-wheel drive, based around the Veloster.

Though it’s not yet clear what the mid-engined Hyundai will take shape as, it could offer the brand a competitor to the upcoming and reborn Toyota MR2, set to be one of the few ‘affordable’ models on sale.