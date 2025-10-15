Ford Australia wants to give more buyers the peace of mind to choose specialist third-party modifiers with its backing, launching the Ford Pro Convertor service locally.

Connecting customers with conversion companies certified by Ford, the FPC program sees modifiers undergo an assessment whether they can meet the carmaker’s standards, leading to their certification across specific segments and for particular modifications.

These include brands which specialise in construction, emergency service, mining and overlanding modifications, with Ford’s certification allowing them to provide conversions with greater buyer confidence.

Thus far, Ford has approved Bull Motor Bodies, Duratray, Hidrive, Mits Alloy, Norweld, and XL Service Bodies as the first of its FPC-approved brands.

“Every business is different, and they all require their vehicles to be tailored to their unique needs, with the quality, professionalism, and peace of mind that allows them to get on with the job,” said President and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand, Andrew Birkic, said in a media statement.

The launch of the FPC program comes just ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Ranger Super Duty, arguably its most trade- and commercial-focused ute ever sold in Australia.

More information on the services offered by each of the certified Ford Pro Convertors can be found here.