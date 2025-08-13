If you look at a Koenigsegg Gemera and its 1715kW/2300hp output and think – ‘pathetic’ – then we have the car for you.

China’s Yangwang U9 hypercar has just revealed details of its new Track Edition that boasts the most potent powertrain for any production car on record, a staggering 2220kW or 3019hp. That’s a massive increase from the standard U9 that makes a comparatively modest (but still hugely powerful) 960kW.

Yangwang, which is the luxury division of the BYD group, has installed four 555kW electric motors, one for each wheel, to ensure this outrageous performance claim.

According to details taken from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Yangwang U9 Track Edition can launch 0-100km/h in just 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 350km/h.

To keep the car from taking flight, Yangwang has fitted a new aerodynamic bodykit which includes a larger front splitter, a rear diffuser and a huge swan-neck rear wing; all made from carbon fibre. There’s also 20-inch alloys shod with huge 325/35 tyres to help transmit so much power to the road.

Not surprisingly, given its massive performance and with only an 80kWh battery, the U9 has a relatively modest range of just 450km on the CLTC test cycle (which is more generous than the WLTP test).

BYD has teased the introduction of Yangwang in Australia, but it’s unlikely to offer the U9 hypercar. Instead the U8 upper large SUV is the most likely candidate, with an example of the would-be Rolls Royce rival. The U8 is a range-extended electric vehicle with 880kW and 1280Nm, but isn’t available in right-hand drive yet.

BYD has previewed multiple new brands in Australia, specifically Denza and FangChengBao alongside Yangwang.

What do you think – is 3000hp too much power? Should anyone be allowed to buy such a powerful vehicle without any training?