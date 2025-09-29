The upcoming Toyota LandCruiser Mini or LandCruiser FJ – name TBD – will follow in the footsteps of the FJ Cruiser by bringing retro looks to a modern car, but it may not be as fresh as once hoped.

With recent patent submissions showing a design heavily influenced by the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV concept and elements of the 250 Series LandCruiser Prado, it was expected the new pint-sized model would borrow from the brand’s extensive back catalogue of hybrid powertrains.

According to Japanese outlet Creative Trend, that’s far from the case, with the smallest member of the LandCruiser lineup set to launch with a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, Toyota’s long-serving ‘2TR’.

It’s an engine already available in the HiLux, as well as some overseas versions of the Prado plus the HiLux Champ, the latter of which is believed to share its underpinnings with the upcoming LandCruiser.

The HiLux Champ is offered in Thailand with three four-cylinder engines: a pair of 2.0-litre (102kW/183Nm) and 2.7-litre (122kW/245Nm) petrol engines, and a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel which produces 110kW/400Nm.

According to the publication, the upcoming small LandCruiser won’t be offered with a turbo-diesel engine due to demand for the oilers in the wider Toyota lineup.

That might not be too much of a concern though, given the LandCruiser Mini/FJ will only reportedly measure 4350mm long, about 400mm longer than a Suzuki Jimny XL, and more than 600mm shorter than a Prado.

With only a petrol engine under the bonnet, it would be a spiritual successor to the FJ Cruiser, which was based on the Prado of the time, but only powered by a 4.0-litre V6 petrol mill, missing out on the turbo-diesel four-cylinder.

Given the FJ Cruiser launched just as the Global Financial Crisis kicked off, the thirsty V6 was largely looked down upon, and sales couldn’t match its more conventionally styled Prado sibling.

Creative Trend claims the production model will be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show, which runs from October 31 to November 9.