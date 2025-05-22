First discovered by Autoblog, Porsche has registered the Flachbau and Flachbau RS names with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

More commonly known as the slantnose in English-speaking countries, the Flachbau package was originally available for the Porsche 930 (911 Turbo) through the brand’s Sonderwunsch special-orders program.

Inspired by the flattened-nose Porsche 935 racing cars campaigned by the likes of Kremer, the 911 Flachbau models had a far more aerodynamic front end as well as pop-up headlights.

Less than 1000 examples were officially built by Porsche, with prices up to 60 per cent higher than what a standard 930 would set buyers back, making it an expensive option taken up by few customers.

While trademark filings don’t always translate to production models, Porsche hasn’t been shy to diversify the 911 model range with limited-run variants in order to turn a higher profit.

It also has form in reviving the slantnose look, having brought back the 935 in 2019 as a dedicated track car, though only 77 examples were made.