Revealed for the US this week, the RAV4 Woodland makes a return for a second generation, giving the mid-sized SUV some tougher looks and enhanced off-road ability.

Compared to the standard RAV4, it adopts a slightly higher hammerhead front end, black upper and lower grilles, plus integrated LED headlights in the bumper.

It also sits more than 12mm higher than the base RAV4 thanks to the fitment of all-terrain tyres on its 17-inch wheels, while roof rails with crossbars on top give it greater carrying capacity.

This is also enhanced by the fitment of a rear activity mount at the back, allowing owners to fit their pushbikes or other accessories to the rear of the SUV.

The Woodland variant is the only RAV4 grade available with all-wheel drive as standard, with US buyers getting the choice of a traditional hybrid system or a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

According to Toyota, the RAV4 PHEV’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and electric motors can produce up to 227kW, much more than the 143kW traditional hybrid system.

Toyota Australia has yet to confirm what variants we’ll get locally, and Torquecafe contacted the brand to ask whether the Woodland is on the cards.

However, we missed out on the previous-generation RAV4 Woodland, and the more rugged grade wasn’t included in local imagery distributed by the carmaker.