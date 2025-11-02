The Race of Champions made its first visit to Australia in 2025, and the event met expectations with Chaz Mostert getting through to the Drivers final, while Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown almost won the Nations Cup.

Six cars were used across the two nights of racing, with the Subaru BRZ being the only road-going example on display – and now you can win one of the examples which took to the track.

As a part of its annual Australian Road Safety Foundation (ARSF) fundraising campaign, Subaru Australia is holding a raffle to win one of the BRZ tS coupes which was raced at ROC.

Signed by every driver who took part in the ROC in Sydney, funds raised from the raffle will go towards driver, passenger and road user education and empowerment incentives to try and reduce the nation’s road toll.

The Subaru BRZ tS itself is valued at $82,950, and includes an STI styling pack, a dry carbon GT-style rear wing, and all the related on-road costs, excluding insurance.

Tickets are priced from $25 each, and only 16,000 slots are available. The winner will be drawn on January 22, 2025.