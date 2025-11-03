Three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg might be best known for his tarmac talent, but his association with the Nissan brand has led to one of the wildest Patrol restomods we’ve seen yet.

Called simply the Forsberg Racing Patrol, it is a take on the iconic GQ Patrol – also known as the Y60 – which became a cult classic, especially in Australia.

Built for the SEMA show in Las Vegas, the Patrol has been turned into an off-road monster, with a TB48 turbocharged 4.8-litre six-cylinder engine heavily modified with a Garrett turbo, Link ECU and electronics, a PWR intercooler and radiator, plus a K&N air filter.

All told, the mods allow the TB48 to produce more than 1000hp (750kW), enough to comfortably spin its four 17-inch Nismo Axis beadlock wheels, shod in 35-inch Yokohama tyres.

Like Nissan’s newer ‘Dune Patrol’ build, the Forsberg Racing Patrol is fitted with a number of off-the-shelf parts, such as Nismo six-inch lights, Recaro seats, a Grip Royal leather steering wheel, and Steel-It chassis coating.

Unfortunately, despite its obvious inspiration from the sand-bashing Patrols seen in the Middle East and which dominated Australia’s off-road championships, we’re yet to see what the SEMA build is capable of off the tarmac.