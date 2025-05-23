The Nissan Patrol is in its 12th year on sale in Australia in its Y62 generation, which extends to 15 years globally. It may not be long for local showrooms with a successor due within the next two years, but this V8-powered relic is proving it still has a place in Australian driveways.

This month Nissan launched the updated Y62 Patrol, which finally received a major interior overhaul, ditching the circa-2010 technology and wood-grain trim for a proper, modern cabin. These changes – which include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a new dash surround, a 7.0-inch TFT display screen and new steering wheel controls – complete the Patrol’s package, with online forums showing many potential customers were previously turned off by its outdated cabin.

But flashy new tech can only do so much, and when you’re paying upwards of $90,000 before on-road costs to get into even the cheapest Patrol, it’s important for it to drive well too. For the launch of the updated model, we started out near Melbourne Airport and took off on a backroads route towards Torquay, going down roads I’d never previously travelled and which not many other road users were occupying.

Behind the wheel of the Patrol Warrior – the $105,660 before on-roads flagship – its size weighed on my mind as we left the industrial areas, though having driven a Ram 1500 during the week prior, the 4×4 felt comparatively svelte.

Around suburban roads the Patrol Warrior’s suspension is forgiving and comfortable, partly due to the fact it’s designed to absorb much larger bumps than a neglected street can throw at it.

The 5.6-litre V8 engine continues to be silky smooth, and when given a bootful it makes a raucous noise out of the side exhaust pipes, something which is exclusive to the Warrior.

As we drove on bumpier roads near Bacchus Marsh, the Warrior’s off-road oriented suspension started to wallow when served up with multiple surface imperfections, with the front end in particular feeling light – a difficult feat on a car so heavy. Despite the doors themselves feeling quite light and the large all-terrain tyres, cabin noise inside the Patrol Warrior is at a relatively low level, save for the aforementioned exhaust when called upon.

After an overnight stop we departed Torquay for an off-road test track, this time in the Patrol Ti-L, the $102,100 luxury flagship.

What it lacks in brutal looks and sounds compared to the Warrior, it gains in comfort, with features such as a 13-speaker Bose sound system, a digital rear-view mirror (particularly handy if you’re loaded with kids and luggage), plus heated and ventilated seats.

The Patrol Ti-L felt more sure-footed across the bumps which the Warrior seemed to struggle, while retaining the same smooth power delivery and comfortable ride. Though it’s not as capable as the Warrior off-road, a run through a 4×4 course allowed us to explore how some of the new features can help though wanting to take the Patrol off the beaten track.

Two of the biggest advantages are the fitment of a surround-view camera – which can show you what’s at the bottom of a steep hill you’re about to descend – and an off-road monitor on the TFT display, showing what angle you’re currently on. As a novice off-roader (more on that another day) it was daunting to take on what looked to be a relatively advanced track, but the Patrol showed itself as a capable vehicle, and more than enough for what 90 per cent of buyers will be doing.

The same can be said for the Warrior, which we took on a more advanced track where its ability to find grip was put to the test. Like the Ti-L, the Warrior didn’t falter, and despite there being some properly slippery ruts, we didn’t even have to engage the rear differential lock.

Nissan’s decision to update the Patrol so late in its life may seem an odd one, but with the Y62 setting a personal sales record last year and its twin-turbo V6 replacement still almost 24 months away, you can forgive it for wanting to give its 4×4 the love it deserves.

And with these upgrades plus the relatively low price increase over last year’s model – which had similar updates but via a third-party – it’s the customer who is now in the best position to buy a V8-powered Patrol.