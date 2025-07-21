China’s battle to offer Australian car buyers cheap speed has reached boiling point, as Chery launches yet another new sub-brand and a new model to go with it.

The Omoda 9 may not have a Chery badge on it, but it is very much one of the Chinese car giant’s cars. Sold through Omoda Jaecoo dealers locally, it was originally set to be called the Omoda C9, but has dropped the ‘C’ tag that is largely used across Chery’s more affordable models.

If that is all a bit confusing to get your head around then here’s something easier to digest: it’s a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV which is one of the most powerful vehicles per dollar in Australia.

Under the bonnet is Chery’s ‘Super Hybrid System’, pairing a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with three electric motors. Two motors on the front axle produce 75kW/170Nm and 90kW/220Nm, while a single motor at the rear adds 175kW/310Nm.

In total, the Omoda produces 395kW and can achieve a 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds, at least according to the brand.

Priced from $61,990 before on-road costs, that means it has a value figure of $156.94 per kilowatt. For context, the 342kW GWM Haval H6 GT PHEV offers a similar dollar per kilowatt figure of $157.87 per kW, however its $53,990 price is drive-away, with a like-for-like list price expected to give it the edge.

The Omoda 9’s electric motors are fed by a 34kWh battery pack, which the brand claims can deliver up to 169km of electric-only driving range, or 1100km when in hybrid mode, however this figure is against the more lenient NEDC lab test cycle.

It can take a charge rate of up to 70kW DC, bringing its battery up from 30 to 80 per cent charge in 25 minutes.

Just one variant of the Omoda 9 will be sold in Australia for now, with a high level of equipment. This includes:

20-inch wheels

LED projector headlights

LED daytime running lights (DRLs)

LED tail lights

Power tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Puddle lights

Leather upholstery

Eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Heated and ventilated front, rear outboard seats

Heated steering wheel

Head-up display

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

50W wireless smartphone charger

14 speaker Sony sound system

Satellite navigation

Adjustable ambient lighting

Built-in dash cam

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane-keep assist

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

Surround-view camera

The Omoda 9 will be backed by an eight-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, which not only covers the whole vehicle but also its high-voltage battery.

First deliveries are expected to take place from early August.