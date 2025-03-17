Audi is back in the supercar business.

Having dropped the R8 supercar back in 2021, citing its focus on electric cars for its future performance models, Audi has done a u-turn. According to a report from the UK’s Autocar, Audi is well underway with development of an all-new R8 to arrive by 2027.

Audi originally teased the PB18 concept at the 2018 Monterey Car Week, with the all-electric supercar expected to become the new hero of the range. But with the premium market making it loud and clear it prefers petrol engines to electric motors, Audi has had to rethink its strategy.

As with the previous generation, the new R8 will share its mechanical DNA with sister-brand Lamborghini. So the new R8 will share a lot in common with the new Lamborghini Temerario, which is good news for the German brand – and fans of powerful, internal combustion supercars.

The Temerario is powered by an all-new twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors for a total system output of 686kW and capable of revving to 10,000rpm. Lamborghini claims this is enough power to launch 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds and keep going to a top speed of 340km/h – so promising specifications for the revived R8.

The new Audi won’t just share powertrains with Lamborghini either, it’s expected to be built around the same aluminium spaceframe as the Temerario. This will provide a stronger, stiffer base for the supercar, with Lamborghini claiming it is a major step forward to the frame that underpinned the Huracan.

While Audi is bringing back the R8 as part of a broader strategy to expand its hybrid range in the wake of slower-than-expected electric vehicle uptake, racing has reportedly played a role. Autocar claims that the success of the R8 LMS GT3 program, which saw more than 300 racing examples of the supercar sold around the world, has been a factor in Audi management’s decision to revive the R8 road car.

Audi could follow the lead of Ferrari, Ford and others and develop a new GT3 version alongside the road legal R8 and have the new racing car ready for the track as soon as the production car hits the street.

Of course, having a flagship hybrid supercar is also another tie-in for the brand’s arrival into Formula 1 in 2026. Audi will go head-to-head with Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG and others on the track, so having a road car rival again would be fitting.