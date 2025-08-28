Toyota’s HiAce is well and truly Australia’s most popular van, accounting for almost half of the segment’s sales locally – but that doesn’t mean the car giant is resting on its laurels.

The HiAce has now been updated for 2025, with comprehensive safety and equipment upgrades arriving for the van before the end of August.

Headlining the changes is the addition of electric power steering which has in turn led to the inclusion of lane centring assist. The system works when adaptive cruise control is activated and helps to keep the HiAce in the middle of its lane.

The addition of lane centring assist – marketed by Toyota as lane trace assist – also works in conjunction with an emergency driver support system, which can bring the vehicle to a safe stop and activate the hazard lights if the driver is unresponsive while using cruise control.

Toyota has enhanced the HiAce’s adaptive cruise control system to include high-speed adaptive capability in manual guise, while the automatics get a full-speed function.

All examples of the HiAce are now equipped with safe exit assist, designed to work with the blind-spot monitoring system to warn occupants about approaching vehicles or cyclists when opening the doors.

In addition to the active safety features, Toyota has added a centre airbag to the HiAce, while the long-wheelbase (LWB) Crew variant gets two extra side airbags.

Every automatic HiAce has gained an electric parking brake, however the manual misses out, retaining a traditional cable-operated system.

Interior changes include a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a new air-conditioning refrigerant, claimed to “improve air conditioning performance”.

Finally, all new examples of the HiAce are fitted with black exterior mirrors, and the super long-wheelbase (SLWB) van gets two rear wipers on its barn doors.

The HiAce continues to be exclusively powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Six-speed automatic versions produce 130kW and 450Nm, while the six-speed manual develops 420Nm.

Prices have risen by between almost $3000 and $4000 to coincide with the upgrades, with a pricing table attached below.