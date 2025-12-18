Volkswagen is backing experienced long-distance driver Rainer Zietlow to set a new world record in its ID. Buzz electric van, with the German stopping into Australia on his transcontinental journey.

Zietlow is currently two-thirds of the way through his attempt to drive through 75 countries in what’s defined as a ‘single journey’, something which would be a record for an EV should he complete the task.

After setting off from Hanover 126 days ago, the ID. Buzz and its driver have so far clocked up almost 39,000km on the road across 49 countries, with Zietlow’s most recent stop being in Australia.

Following his arrival in Melbourne earlier this week – more than a month after his last stop in Jakarta – the long-distance driving expert travelled through Canberra en route to Sydney, and is soon set to make his way to Brisbane.

There are still 26 more countries to visit, and Zietlow is expected to drive another 40,000km-plus to achieve the goal which would see him become a three-time world record holder – all of which have been done with Volkswagen.

Currently he holds the record for the largest GPS drawing ever made by an electric vehicle – which involved 23,849km of tracing “70 Years of Vee Dub” across Australia in an ID.4 GTX – while he also made the fastest crossing of all 10 Australian deserts, doing so in six days and 17 hours in an Amarok.

The ID. Buzz being used to attempt the record is a long-wheelbase example, fitted with a 86kWh battery, a combination which is rolling out in global showrooms.