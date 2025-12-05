BYD may have only launched its first ute last year with the Shark 6, but it appears it wants to take on more of the market, now going downstream with a smaller offering.

Images published by Chinese publication Autohome show a camouflage-wrapped BYD ute reportedly testing in South America, where it is expected to first go on sale.

The South American market is home to a number of unique and affordable utes, such as the Ram Dakota and older versions of the Volkswagen Amarok, which don’t need to meet the same stringent safety standards to be sold in Australia.

While the camo hides its design, elements of the new BYD ute are reminiscent of what we’ve previously seen in patent images uncovered by Car News China, with a face vaguely similar to the Sealion 6 PHEV SUV.

Previous reports have suggested the new ute will be based on a monocoque platform, similar to the brand’s SUVs, which appears to be the case with double-wishbone suspension appearing under the front and rear wheel wells.

Unlike previous patent images, the spied ute goes without a sports bar, a common accessory on many of Australia’s dual-cabs.

The interior too looks very similar to the Sealion 6, especially its steering wheel, centre console and touchscreen layout.

This suggests BYD is doing what Ford has done with the Escape-based Maverick and Hyundai with its Santa Fe-based Santa Cruz, by using as much of an existing SUV as possible to cut costs in the ute.

It’s not yet known what will power the ute, though the Sealion 6 (sold elsewhere as the Song Plus or Seal U) is offered with a choice of petrol-only, hybrid and EV powertrains globally, giving BYD a diverse lineup to offer in South America.

Given the patent images have shown up in Europe, it’s likely the new BYD ute could be sold not only there but also in Australia, especially given the dominance of pickups in the market here.

The Shark 6 has already proven there is demand for more lifestyle-oriented utes, though no one has gone down the path of introducing a monocoque, SUV-based dual-cab here.