What’s more American than a big pickup with a V8 engine? How about one decked in American flags from the factory.

Chevrolet has announced it’ll celebrate next year’s 250th anniversary of the US in the best way it knows, with a new ‘Stars and Steel’ vehicle collection, available on its US-built hero models.

Available on the Corvette, Silverado 1500, Silverado Heavy Duty, Silverado EV and Colorado, each vehicle gets its own unique Stars and Steel additions, while Chevrolet has also said it’ll donate US$250 for every vehicle sold to veterans’ charities.

“The Stars and Steel Collection celebrates a key milestone for the country that not only served as the birthplace of our brand but has also been its home for nearly 115 years,” said Chevrolet vice president, Scott Bell.

“Each vehicle in this collection is proudly assembled in the United States and honors the rich legacy of our nation.”

On the Corvette (from the Stingray to the ZR1) just 250 examples of the package will be available, all available in Arctic White with a Santorini Blue interior or Black with an Adrenaline Red interior.

Cosmetic enhancements include American flag-inspired full-length stripes in Satin Silver or Satin Black and “250” flag graphics on doors and spoiler ends, unique sill plates and a numbered interior plaque, red accents (seat belts, floor mat stitching, engine cover), plus black exhaust tips.

A special version of the Corvette ZR1X will be auctioned in January, with all of the money raised being donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

For the Silverado 1500, the Stars and Stripes package is only available for the RST Crew Cab short-wheelbase, powered by a 6.2-litre V8 and featuring the American flag stripes, “250” flag graphics, 22-inch gloss black wheels, red Brembo brakes, a performance air intake, black side steps, a darkened interior and a sunroof.

The larger Silverado HD gets similar upgrades as well as the Z71 off-road package, high-clearance off-road steps, and a number of other changes above the base pickup.

Chevrolet’s electric Silverado EV doesn’t miss out either, retaining the decal packages but also getting 22-inch gloss black wheels, a larger Brembo braking system and black exterior badging.

Finally, the Colorado with its 2.7-litre turbocharged petrol engine receives the blacked-out Midnight Package, 20-inch wheels, skid plates, red tow hooks and black rocker protectors, among other upgrades.

GMSV is yet to announce whether the Stars and Steel package will become available on Australian-delivered Corvettes and Silverados.