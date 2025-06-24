The new GWM Tank 500 Vanta has been introduced as a new blacked-out flagship, sitting atop the range – both in equipment and price.

Based on the previous range-topping Tank 500 Ultra, the Vanta grade adds a gloss black grille and badge, black front bumper insets and headlight internals, blacked-out rear trim around the tail lights, spare wheel cover, door and diffuser, plus gloss black door handles, roof rails and window surrounds.

The black theme continues with a unique set of 18-inch wheels which sit in front of red brake calipers. Interior changes are minor, with the addition of black door scuff plates rounding out the Vanta’s unique features.

Power continues to come from a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with the hybrid powertrain producing up to 255kW and 648Nm, which is delivered to a full-time four-wheel drive system via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment such as front and rear locking differentials, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tri-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof carries over.

Priced from $75,990 drive-away, the Tank 500 Vanta is $2000 more than the Ultra, and $9500 dearer than the entry-level Lux.

Deliveries are due to begin in July. Between January and May, GWM has delivered 569 Tank 500s in Australia.