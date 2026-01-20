No one can say that Japanese tuning brands don’t love looking to the past for inspiration, and that’s exactly what ResultJapan has done with its latest kit.

Revealed at this month’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the ‘NEO86’ is a modern tribute to the classic Toyota Corolla AE86, the two-door rear-wheel drive cult hero which rose to fame in the drift scene, and via the Initial D manga.

Based on the first-generation Toyota 86 – which was born as a 2010s tribute to the classic Corolla – the NEO86 leans heavily on the front end design cues of the AE86, specifically the Trueno.

Complete with pop-up headlights, a squared-off bumper and rectangular lights, it’s about as close as you can get to grafting the face of an AE86 onto a GR86, while the rest of the car has also been transformed with wider guards and a similarly chunky rear bumper.

Of course, eight-spoke Watanabe wheels help to capture the 1980s flavour of the original, while the ‘panda’ black and white livery is a tip of the hat to the AE86 which starred in Initial D.

ResultJapan hasn’t shown off any images of the interior, though it’s said the NEO86 gets a new steering wheel and seats. Orders opened earlier this month, however pricing it yet to be made public.