Just a handful of days after the SF90’s successor was announced in the 849 Testarossa, the departing supercar has set a new provisional world record: the fastest car on a ship.

With Fabio Barone behind the wheel, the SF90 hit an unverified speed of 164km/h aboard the flight deck of Italian Naval aircraft carrier Nave Trieste.

Barone is the current record holder with the Italian Timekeepers Federation, having previously reached 152km/h on the deck of the Giuseppe Garibaldi, the predecessor of Nava Trieste, also behind the wheel of an SF90.

#worldrecord ♬ original sound – The Associated Press @apnews Along Italy’s central coast on Thursday, driver Fabio Barone raced across the flight deck of a navy ship while chasing a world record: the fastest car on a boat. On Thursday in Civitavecchia, on the coast near Rome, he aimed to reach 160 kph then hit the brakes before launching off the deck’s so-called “ski-jump” and smashing into the cruise ship stationed just fore. #ferrari

o

The most recent run is still yet to be verified by Guinness World Records, and it appears he could’ve gone even faster, as there was still some room at the end of the deck’s launch jump – though it could’ve easily turned into something resembling the demise of Top Gear’s first Stig.

Of course, the run was completed with the sound of Kenny Loggins’ ‘Danger Zone’ from Top Gun blaring over loud speakers, while the Ferrari itself was finished in a red and black livery.

Barone has the chance to further increase the bar too, now that the SF90 is out of production. Its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and plug-in hybrid system produced up to 735kW and 800Nm.

The new Testarossa produces up to 772kW combined, while its engine alone makes 842Nm. Though given Ferrari’s notoriously no-nonsense approach to customers and how they use their cars, it remains to be seen whether Barone will get on the Testarossa’s wait list.