Ford has once again given one of its hero cars the Liquid Carbon treatment, this time on the Mustang GTD – its fastest road car ever.

After first launching a Liquid Carbon model with the GT in 2020, the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon debuted at this week’s Monterey Car Week, appearing like Ford’s version of the SR-71 Blackbird.

Rather than spend time painting the Mustang GTD, this edition is finished in its bare carbon fibre skin, with its doors also getting the weight-saving material rather than their normal sheet metal.

The exposed carbon bonnet, roof, boot lid and rear wing look menacing, with the panels also teamed with black exterior highlights such as darkened badges and anodised trim. Behind its dark wheels sit black Brembo brake calipers, sure to stand out against glowing red-hot rotors.

There are changes inside too, with the cabin receiving black leather and Dinamica microfiber suede upholstery, contrasted with Hyper Lime stitching on the seats, door panels, center console, instrument panel, and steering wheel.

All up, Ford claims the Liquid Carbon GTD saves almost 6kg compared to its painted counterpart, though you can imagine most of the weight reduction came from the bonded carbon-fibre doors.

“Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is the ultimate expression of the Mustang GTD’s high-tech, high-performance construction and is a reminder of the race-derived, cutting-edge capability that sits beneath the surface of every Mustang GTD,” Chief Program Engineer, Greg Goodall, said in a media release.

“Mustang GTD is a great looking car and now it stands out even more with its striking exposed carbon body and functional aero elements.”

Despite the weight reduction, it’s unlikely Ford will use the GTD Liquid Carbon to try and take back its number one spot as the fastest American vehicle at the Nürburgring.

It lost that accolade to both the twin-turbo hybrid Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X and the twin-turbo Corvette ZR1 last month, with both mid-engined models lapping the circuit three and 1.5 seconds faster than the Mustang GTD, respectively.

Sadly we won’t be seeing the Mustang GTD in Australian driveways, as it’s exclusively made in left-hand drive.