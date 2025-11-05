Ideal for Australia but not yet sold here, the Maverick sits below the Ranger in size, and is sold by Ford in North America where it goes up against other car-based small pickups such as the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Offered with a hybrid 2.5-litre or a turbocharged 2.0-litre four cylinder petrol engine, the Ford Maverick combines ute-like ability with more car-like comforts, though it’s currently lacking a performance flagship.

That may soon change after Ford pulled the covers off the Maverick 300T Project Vehicle overnight, previewing a performance package which may become available for the ute.

Built for the SEMA show off the back of receiving feedback from Maverick owners online, Ford has fitted the 2.0-litre all-wheel drive ute with the turbocharger from the Mustang Ecoboost.

While it doesn’t get the four-pot Mustang’s 2.3-litre engine, the addition of the larger turbo – featuring a 59mm compressor wheel instead of a 53mm unit – and a related tune has resulted in the Maverick receiving a bump up to 224kW and 420Nm, or 37kW/52Nm more than factory.

In addition to the new turbo, a larger Mishimoto intercooler keeps intake temperatures down for longer, while a Borla exhaust also helps the four-cylinder engine to breathe better.

Ford has yet to announce plans to give the Maverick the Mustang Ecoboost’s engine, though given the Ranger is already available with the 2.3-litre four-pot in the US, it’s unlikely the smaller ute will get the bigger powerplant.

The Maverick has also scored cosmetic changes, riding on lowered springs which allows it to sit 10mm lower at the front and 30mm lower at the rear, paired with new rear dampers and a thicker swaybar.

A set of 20-inch wheels from the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT sit under the wheel-arches, and are paired with the exterior colour scheme, available in black or bronze. Regardless of finish, the Maverick 300T also gets Ford Performance badges inside and out.

Though it’s not officially confirmed to enter production, Ford says it plans “to make a version of the 300T project kit available to customers in 2026”, with the performance upgrades aimed at being compliant with emission standards in all 50 US states.

Sadly the Maverick is no closer to Australian showrooms, as it is exclusively made in left-hand drive.