Ford has previously shown interest in making the Mustang a hybrid, having earmarked a huge US$700 million (A$1.06 billion) in 2017 to make an electrified version of the V8 coupe in 2020.

While this never eventuated, demand for hybrid vehicles has since soared globally, driven in part by emissions regulations, as well as the performance benefits of electrification – such as in the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.

Ford Authority reports we’re closer than ever to getting a hybrid Mustang, with a company insider telling the publication at least one test mule prototype is already running, allegedly under the codename ‘S650E’.

The current S650 Mustang only offers two engines across its core lineup: a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder (the EcoBoost), and a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 (the Coyote).

In 2023, Ford CEO Jim Farley told Bloomberg that “partial electrification is the perfect solution for [high-performance] customers,” before adding the Mustang could go hybrid so long as it kept the model’s core ethos.

“So when you say: Could it be a fully electric Mustang coupe? Nah, probably not. But could there be a partially electrified Mustang coupe – and it be world-class? Yeah.”

It’s not yet known what hybrid system the test mules are running, and it’s anyone’s guess as to what would best suit the Mustang.

A hybrid V8 would allow it to retain its iconic roar though may annoy some purists, while the EcoBoost engine has already been electrified in the Ranger plug-in hybrid.

The Ranger PHEV sees an electric motor sandwiched between its engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission, a version of which is also found in the Mustang. Its total outputs of 207kW and 697Nm are less than what’s in the pony car, however Ford has admitted the ute is detuned to suit its more trade-focused applications.

Ford executives have also previously spoken of their desire to keep the V8 alive for as long as possible.

Though the US is now no longer issuing emissions penalties, many markets such as Australia fine carmakers for exceeding CO2 targets – which has already seen the Mustang cop a price increase – while others simply won’t allow certain engines to be sold there.

“I love the V8s, but you know, we will progress as the world moves on, but I’d like us to keep the V8 as long as possible and we will,” Ford Motor Company executive chairman Bill Ford told Torquecafe last year.

Mr Ford also said it’s “very important” for the Mustang to remain as American as possible, with the V8 being one of the leading pillars of its character.

“I think it’s why people buy it. It’s not like another sports car out there that you could get from, you know maybe a Japanese make or a European make. I mean, it’s distinctly American.

“It looks different. It sounds different. It feels different. And I think that’s really important that we keep that. People expect it to be an American muscle car and it will always be that.”

Last month, Automotive News reported Ford had axed plans to launch an electric Mustang sports coupe, which coincided with the publication’s sources claiming the S650 will be facelifted in 2026, before a new eighth-generation model launches in 2029.