In the past three editions of the Finke Desert Race, Ford has won the ‘Stock Class’ of the rally with its Ranger Raptor, and it wants customers to help celebrate the three-peat.

Limited to 500 examples, Ford has launched the Ranger Raptor Desert Pack, a collection of accessories for the twin-turbo V6 dual-cab ute, developed by Australian aftermarket specialists ARB.

Priced at $5990 on top of the $90,690 Ranger Raptor, the Desert Pack includes an ARB Sports Bar, four roof bar-mounted ARB Nacho Quatro driving lights, a unique livery (available to be optioned without), and all-weather floor mats.

After Ford sells its allocated 500 units of the Desert Pack for the MY26 Ranger Raptor, the sports bar and driving lights will become available as individual accessories.

Ford notes the Desert Pack isn’t compatible with the Ranger Raptor’s optional $3900 power roller shutter, though customers wanting a powered cover can order the Real Truck alternative through its accessories department.

There’s no changes to the Ranger Raptor’s powertrain, which continues to produce 292kW and 583Nm from its twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system.

Those chasing more power can get a comprehensive Power Pack from Ford specialists Herrod Performance, which increases outputs to 380kW and 780Nm, while also adding a larger intercooler and transmission oil cooler.