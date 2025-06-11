Previewed by its US counterpart being updated in November 2024, the Electrified GV70 has adopted tweaked front and rear bumpers, giving it sharper styling than the model currently on sale. Also new are

Inside, it benefits from changes made to the petrol-powered GV70 last year, which includes a huge 27-inch OLED display – which incorporates both the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen – and an array of touch-capacitive climate controls.

Additional interior improvements include the addition of a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, ambient lighting and Genesis Connected Services, while over-the-air updates now also feature.

The biggest changes have been made under the skin, where the current Electrified GV70’s 77.4kWh battery pack has been swapped out for a larger 84kWh unit, mirroring changes to the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

This has resulted in an increase to the driving range of the electric SUV, now claimed at 497km, well up on the pre-facelifted model’s 454km figure.

There are no changes to the Electrified GV70’s powertrain, consisting of a dual electric motor layout, producing 360kW and 700Nm in Boost Mode, or 320kW and 605Nm regularly.

It can also be charged at up to 350kW DC, thanks to its 800-volt platform. Genesis claims a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 19 minutes when operating at peak speed.

Genesis has also made a number of technological advancements on the Electrified GV70, including fitting it with a crosswind stabilisation control system, an in-cabin camera, its Highway Driving Assist 2 system and side parking sensors.

The updated Genesis Electrified GV70 will be priced from $132,800, with no change from its pre-update predecessor.