Hyundai may soon have a challenger to take on the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux. That’s the potential from a new deal between the South Korean auto giant and American behemoth, General Motors.

Reuters is reporting that the two industry powerhouses are in deep negotiations for a commercial vehicle partnership. Under the proposed terms, General Motors would get access to Hyundai’s electric commercial vans and in return GM would provide a ute platform to give the South Korean brand a major boost in the North American market.

It’s believed GM has offered to help Hyundai produce a ute based on its Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon platform, which would give the South Korean brand a new market to appeal to in the US. However, the report also claims Hyundai is pushing for access to GM’s full-size pickup, the Chevrolet Silverado, that would give it a challenger to the incredibly popular Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra.

With no official comment from either side, it’s unclear when, or even if, this deal could be finalised. Hyundai’s lack of a ute option has hurt it in the Australian market for some time now, with the company missing out on the SUV-based Santa Cruz and deciding not to offer its own version of the Kia Tasman, developed by its sister-brand. Instead, it’s believed Hyundai has focused its efforts on an upcoming all-electric rival to the Ranger and HiLux, which is due to appear before the end of the decade.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on vehicles, supply chain logistics and technology in September 2024.

“GM and Hyundai have complementary strengths and talented teams,” said GM chair and CEO, Marry Barra. “Our goal is to unlock the scale and creativity of both companies to deliver even more competitive vehicles to customers faster and more efficiently.”