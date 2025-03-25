‘When did the Toyota Camry get cool?’

It’s a question I found myself asking a lot when I spent my time in the new-for-2024 model. For decades the Camry was the default choice for fleet buyers and private car buyers with no taste or little interest in how they got from home to work and back again. It was simple, plain and, to be blunt, boring.

And yet now I find myself genuinely excited and interested in this latest model, perhaps because it’s now the last of its kind. Whereas once the Camry did battle against the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon for a place in the driveway of what felt like every Aussie family, these days the idea of the ‘family sedan’ feels as timely and relevant as a Nokia 3210.

The world has moved on (and up) to SUVs, with the likes of the Toyota RAV4, Kluger and Prado now playing the role of transporter for the modern family. But that’s a shame, because this latest Camry is arguably the best it’s ever been.

To be clear, this latest model isn’t technically speaking ‘all-new’ but rather a major refresh of the previous model, which is very understandable given the declining sedan sales. However, there are some significant upgrades, not only has Toyota given it a new look, it has introduced its fifth-generation hybrid powertrain and made it standard across the range.

This all-hybrid Camry line-up consists of three models, the Ascent, Ascent Sport and the range-topping SL; which is what we drove. The pricing is spread fairly evenly, with the Ascent starting under $40k, at $39,990, the Ascent Sport is priced from $42,990 and the SL finishes things off at $53,990. For comparison, that sort of money will get you an entry-grade RAV4 GX 2WD petrol (from $39,760), an entry-level RAV4 Hybrid GX (from $42,260) and the base Kluger GX 2WD petrol (from $54,420), so from a value perspective the Camry still makes a solid case for families.

Then you drive it. Now, I can’t sit here and pretend that the Camry is suddenly a sports sedan with the kind of handling that will leave a BMW M3 in its dust. But having been fed a steady diet of high-riding SUVs for the past decade, anytime you jump behind the wheel of a sedan it feels fun.

No, it’s not a sports sedan, but it is a very good sedan in its own right and especially in comparison to Camrys of old. Gone is the vague steering, lifeless chassis and bland character, and instead this latest Camry feels engaging to drive, with direct steering and a responsive chassis. You may not want to do hot laps in it at the local track, but this is a Camry you’d enjoy driving from home to work and back again.

It helps that it looks more modern too, with the refreshed exterior providing a new, more contemporary look. While inside there’s a new larger infotainment screen that makes it look and feel modern, helping to justify the SL’s higher asking price.

It’s still a spacious cabin too, with room for a family of five to commute in comfort. And the boot is generous too, although obviously not as big as you’ll find in a wagon-style SUV.

Still, there’s so much to like about this latest Camry and even just typing those words still feels strange having found Camrys so dull for so long. So when you next look for a family car, it’s worth taking a moment to pause and ask yourself ‘do I really need an SUV?’ or ‘do I really want an SUV?’ because if you’re still willing to give the sedan a chance, then you might be surprised by what the Camry can offer.